WPC and Apple developing Qi2 wireless charging

The WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) have announced that they are developing a new Qi2 wireless charging standard and Apple is involved in the development of the standard.

According to the press release, Apple has provided the basis of the new Qi2 standard with its MagSafe technology.

WPC member, Apple®, provided the basis for the new Qi2 standard building on its MagSafe® technology. Apple® and other WPC members developed the new Magnetic Power Profile, which is at the core of Qi2. Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile will ensure that phones or other rechargeable battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with charging devices, thus providing improved energy efficiency and faster charging.

The Qi2 (pronounced ‘chee two’) standard will replace its predecessor, Qi, in a rapidly expanding market where about one billion devices – transmitters and receivers – will be sold worldwide in 2023. The launch of the Qi2 standard will further expand the wireless charging market by opening the market to new accessories that wouldn’t be chargeable using current flat surface-to-flat surface devices.

Because of its improved efficiency and interoperability, Qi2 will enable faster charging for some devices, furthermore, it will pave the way for significant future increases in wireless charging speeds that are safe, and energy-efficient and won’t shorten battery life or damage a user’s phone.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Qi2 wireless charging, the new wireless charging standard is coming later this year. You can find out more details about the WPC and Apple collaboration at the link below.

Source Business Wire

Image Credit: Studio Proper





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals