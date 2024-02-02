World’s first USB 4 and PD 3.1 modular charging cable

In the fast-paced world of technology, staying powered up and connected is more important than ever. AOHi has stepped up to the challenge with the introduction of The Future Racing Cable, a cutting-edge 3-in-1 cable that is setting new standards in the realm of electronic accessories. This cable is not just another addition to the market; it’s a sophisticated tool designed to meet the high demands of modern devices, including the latest iPhone 15 series.

Imagine being able to charge your MacBook Pro 16″ up to 56% in just 30 minutes. That’s the kind of efficiency The Future Racing Cable brings to the table with its impressive 240W charging capacity. It’s a significant time-saver for professionals and tech enthusiasts who can’t afford to be tethered to a charging port for long periods. The ability to quickly recharge devices means less downtime and more productivity, which is invaluable in today’s fast-moving environment.

Early bird benefits are now available for the originative project from roughly $69 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the typical retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. But The Future Racing Cable isn’t just about rapid charging. It also excels in data transfer, boasting a 40Gbps rate that makes transferring large files and documents a breeze. For those who work with substantial amounts of data, this feature is a godsend, providing quick and easy access to information when it’s needed most. This level of performance is essential for maintaining a smooth workflow and staying ahead in competitive fields.

Modular charging cable

The cable’s capabilities extend to audio and video quality as well. With support for 8K@60Hz transfers, users can enjoy an immersive experience whether they’re streaming, gaming, or engaged in professional multimedia work. The promise of crisp, uninterrupted Ultra HD content is particularly appealing to those who demand the highest standards in audiovisual performance.

User convenience has been a focal point in the design of The Future Racing Cable. Its splicable DIY design is a standout feature, allowing users to customize the cable length according to their needs. This adaptability is perfect for creating a tidy workspace or reaching power sources that are out of the way. The ability to modify the cable length not only enhances the user experience but also contributes to a more organized and efficient environment.

If the modular charging cable crowdfunding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the Future Racing Cable modular charging cable project view the promotional video below.

The cable is designed with USB-C devices in mind and comes with USB-IF certification, ensuring it meets strict industry standards. It’s particularly optimized for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, offering enhanced data transfer speeds that are sure to be appreciated by advanced users. This optimization is a testament to AOHi’s commitment to staying abreast of the latest technological developments and catering to the needs of its customers.

Safety is paramount when it comes to electronic accessories, and The Future Racing Cable addresses this concern with the inclusion of an E-Marker smart chip. This chip ensures stable voltage during fast charging, which is essential for protecting devices from potential damage and extending their lifespan. The integration of such safety features demonstrates AOHi’s dedication to providing not only a high-performing product but also one that is reliable and secure.

The Future Racing Cable by AOHi is more than just a cable; it’s a comprehensive solution for the digital age. It’s designed to keep up with the rigorous demands of charging and data transfer, offering a customizable and secure experience for users. With its combination of power, speed, and versatility, this cable is set to become an indispensable tool for anyone who values efficiency and quality in their electronic devices. Whether you’re a professional on the go, a tech enthusiast at home, or anyone in between, The Future Racing Cable is poised to enhance the way you connect and power up in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and operational specifications for the modular charging cable, jump over to the official Future Racing Cable crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

