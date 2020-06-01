OTARI interactive fitness workout mat with HD screen and top instructors

OTARI interactive workout mat if fitted with a ultra-wide HD screen and offers the ability to view top instructors for fitness, yoga and more as you work out. Otari’s Smart Camera Arm is uniquely offset at the ideal angle to capture the most accurate assessment of your form. From your Chaturanga Flow to your most intense cardio session, Otari continuously analyzes whole-body form with your data never leaving the privacy of the device. “Stream Fitness & Yoga Classes from Top Instructors with Live AI Pose Feedback.”

Launched by Indiegogo the OTARI interactive fitness workout mat is now available to earlybird backers at a 46% discount with worldwide shipping expected to take place during October 2020.

“OTARI’s intelligent form analysis technology with an instructor’s personalized guidance ensures an effective workout each and every time. Live yoga and fitness classes with world class instructors streaming from the Otari studio. Get real-time pose and form feedback with Artificial Intelligence.

Your workout metrics are tracked and used to continuously refine your workout – reps, form, balance, heart rate (with smart watch integration), and more feed into the Otari system to create a more personalized experience the more you use it.”

Source : Indiegogo

