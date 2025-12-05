New Copilot Agents Turn Prompts into Apps, Workflows, and Microsoft Forms

What if creating apps, automating workflows, or designing surveys was as simple as having a conversation? With the latest advancements in Microsoft 365 Copilot, this isn’t just a bold claim, it’s the new reality. By introducing three new agents, App Builder, Workflows, and Surveys, Microsoft is reshaping how we approach productivity. These tools use the power of natural language processing to break down complex tasks into effortless actions, making once-daunting processes accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise. Imagine building a custom app for your team or automating repetitive tasks in minutes, no coding, no hassle, just results.

In this quick-start guide, Mike Tholfsen explains how these new agents can help you work smarter and faster. You’ll discover how the App Builder provide widespread access tos app creation, how the Workflows agent streamlines repetitive tasks, and how the Surveys agent transforms feedback collection into a seamless process. Along the way, we’ll highlight how these tools integrate seamlessly with Microsoft staples like SharePoint, Power Automate, and Teams, making sure your productivity ecosystem stays connected. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting to explore automation, these tools are designed to meet you where you are. Let’s uncover how these innovations can redefine your daily workflow and unlock new possibilities.

Microsoft 365 Copilot Agents Overview

App Builder: Simplified App Creation for Everyone

The App Builder agent enables you to create fully functional applications without requiring any coding expertise. By simply describing your requirements in natural language, you can design apps that address specific needs. For instance, you might develop a task tracker to monitor project milestones or a custom meeting scheduler to streamline team coordination.

Once created, these apps are stored in SharePoint lists, making sure they are easily accessible and shareable across your organization. The App Builder also supports real-time customization, allowing you to adjust app features as your needs evolve. This tool is currently available to early adopters through the Frontier program, making app development more inclusive and accessible for users of all skill levels. By removing technical barriers, the App Builder provide widespread access tos app creation, allowing you to focus on solving problems rather than learning complex programming languages.

Workflows Agent: Automate and Optimize Routine Processes

The Workflows agent simplifies task automation by allowing you to create workflows using natural language commands. Acting as a user-friendly alternative to Power Automate, this tool helps you handle repetitive tasks efficiently. For example, you can automate the generation of daily task summaries, schedule recurring reminders, or send notifications directly to Microsoft Teams.

Customization is a key feature of the Workflows agent, allowing you to tailor workflows to meet your specific requirements. By automating time-consuming processes, this tool allows you to focus on strategic priorities, enhancing productivity across your team or organization. Whether you’re managing a small team or overseeing a large department, the Workflows agent provides a scalable solution for optimizing operations.

How to Use the New Agents in Copilot

Surveys Agent: Simplify Feedback Collection and Analysis

The Surveys agent transforms the way you design and manage surveys by using Microsoft Forms technology. Using natural language commands, you can create surveys tailored to your objectives, whether you’re gathering employee feedback, assessing customer satisfaction, or planning an event.

This tool offers extensive customization options, allowing you to adjust survey content, layout, and settings in real time. Robust response tracking features enable you to monitor participation rates and analyze results effectively, providing actionable insights. By integrating seamlessly with Microsoft Forms, the Surveys agent ensures that your surveys are both engaging and impactful. This streamlined approach to feedback collection helps you make informed decisions and drive meaningful improvements.

Enhanced Integration Across the Microsoft Ecosystem

These agents are designed to work seamlessly with existing Microsoft tools, enhancing their functionality and accessibility. Key integrations include:

SharePoint: Store and share apps created with the App Builder, fostering collaboration and accessibility across teams.

Store and share apps created with the App Builder, fostering collaboration and accessibility across teams. Power Automate: Use the Workflows agent to automate tasks and integrate with broader automation frameworks for enhanced efficiency.

Use the Workflows agent to automate tasks and integrate with broader automation frameworks for enhanced efficiency. Microsoft Forms: Use the Surveys agent to design, distribute, and analyze surveys with advanced customization options.

Use the Surveys agent to design, distribute, and analyze surveys with advanced customization options. Microsoft Teams: Automate notifications and updates to keep your team informed and aligned on key tasks and priorities.

Natural Language Processing: A New Era of Productivity

The introduction of App Builder, Workflows, and Surveys agents underscores Microsoft 365 Copilot’s commitment to making advanced tools accessible to all users. By using natural language processing, these agents eliminate technical barriers, allowing you to focus on achieving tangible results. Whether you’re building apps, automating workflows, or collecting feedback, these tools provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience that enhances both productivity and collaboration.

As organizations face increasing demands and complex workflows, these agents offer practical solutions for streamlining operations and fostering innovation. Their seamless integration into the Microsoft ecosystem ensures that users can maximize the potential of existing tools while exploring new possibilities. These advancements represent a significant step forward in the evolution of productivity tools, empowering individuals and teams to work smarter and achieve more in an increasingly dynamic workplace.

Media Credit: Mike Tholfsen



