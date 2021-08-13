Wooly premium cooler constructed from aluminum and stainless steel

If you are searching for a premium cooler to keep your food and beverages cold you may be interested in the eco-friendly Wooly cooler constructed from aluminum and stainless steel. The minimalist design features a bamboo cutting board, sandwich tray and an inner housing made from stainless steel and an aluminum outer case allowing it to keep ice for up to 3 days.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $175 or £127 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Wooly campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Wooly cooler project review the promotional video below.

“Wool Street is on a mission to offer high quality products that won’t end up in the landfill. We love products that will last a lifetime, but we cringe every time we buy a large plastic product, especially when it can’t be easily recycled. At Wool Street, we’re committed to giving the consumer well-built sustainable options in markets where there are none.”

“We’re lovers of leisure outdoor living, whether it’s camping with friends, backyard BBQing, or picnicking on the beach; coolers are often a centerpiece of these outdoor gatherings. After years of noticing only injection or rotational molded plastic coolers at these events, we became increasingly aware of the lack of recyclable options on the market. That’s when the Wooly was born.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the premium cooler, jump over to the official Wooly crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals