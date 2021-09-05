Cat owners searching for a more hygienic and aesthetically pleasing way to deodorize their cat litter box may be interested in a semi automatic self cleaning design created by Meow Woof aptly named the Woof ‘N Meow. Equipped with a unique active oxygen deodorization and an antibacterial system, the automatic cat litter box provides an easy way to help keep the air in your home clean and fresh so you can return to an odorless home.

Once setup the semi automatic litter box provides you with both automatic and manual systems to clean the cat litter box providing “100% safety for your pets” says its creators thanks to its patented litter sifting system, that process your cats litter just minutes after your cat has left the device to ensure the best pet care experience and offer the most hygienic, deodorising system possible.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $165 or £122 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Woof ‘N Meow campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Woof ‘N Meow automatic cat litter box project checkout the promotional video below.

Woof ‘N Meow semi automatic cat litter box features

“Meet Woof ‘N Meow, a smart semi-automatic cat litter box that efficiently cleans and scoops after each use. With a large capacity waste drawer, Woof ‘N Meow can hold up to 3x more cat litter and is easy to clean. Woof ‘N Meow has a spacious, ergonomic chamber that provides maximum comfort for your pets to do their business. It can accommodate cats up to 18 pounds and is a great option for families with multiple cats and will blend in with your furniture.”

“The large capacity automatic cat litter box waste drawer makes cleaning the litter box as easy as taking out the trash. Also, you can enjoy up to 14 days free of scooping. Meow! Designed with crystal grid filters, it can effectively remove clumps and particles of different sizes. Moreover, it is suitable for all types of cat litter that can clump. Pick your cat’s favorite litter and leave your cat in good hands!”

Cat litter box safety system

“Equipped with a safety security card slot, you never have to worry about the litter box rotating automatically. You can lock the globe manually if your pet uses the smart litter box to ensure more stability. Likewise, you can unlock your card slot if you need to clean the litter box.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the cat litter box, jump over to the official Woof ‘N Meow crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

