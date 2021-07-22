The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Witcher anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf which will premiere on the Netflix streaming service next month and will be available to watch from August 23rd 2021. The movie has been animated by Studio MIR, written by Beau DeMayo, and directed by Kwang Il Han and offers an original story expanding the Witcher world and revolving around Geralt’s mentor Vesemir.

“The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.”

Netflix has also announced the highly anticipated Witcher TV series will premiere at the end of this year starting December 17th 2021and will once again the starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra. Following on from the release of the first season, on December 20th 2019 offering a storyline based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, collections of short stories that precede the main Witcher storyline, as more trailers and information are released we will keep you up to speed as always.

