The 4URPC Gen 2 True wireless 4K Type-C transmitter and HDMI receiver has been designed with ease and efficiency in mind, this compact device promises to eliminate the hassle of traditional setups, delivering seamless wireless video and audio transmission with just a few clicks. Whether you’re leading a collaborative meeting, teaching a class, or simply enjoying your favorite show at home.

With features like plug-and-play functionality, 5G WiFi connectivity, and multi-device support, it’s tailored to fit into your life without unnecessary complexity. In the following sections, we’ll explore how this innovative device redefines convenience and performance, offering a solution that’s as practical as it is powerful.

Wireless 4K USB-C Transmitter & HDMI Receiver

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the excellent project from roughly $114 or £95 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately % off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Supports 4K resolution at 30Hz and 1080P at 60Hz for sharp visuals and clear audio.

Features 5G WiFi technology for fast, stable connectivity with low latency.

Plug-and-play functionality with pre-paired setup for instant connection in 0.01 seconds.

Compatible with Type-C devices and supports up to five transmitters per receiver for collaborative use.

Compact and durable design with 100W power delivery support for uninterrupted operation.

The 4URPC Gen 2 True Wireless 4K Type-C Transmitter and HDMI Receiver provides an efficient and straightforward solution for wireless content sharing. Designed to deliver both video and audio with precision, it supports 4K resolution at 30Hz and 1080P at 60Hz, making sure sharp visuals and clear sound. Whether used in professional presentations, classroom teaching, or home entertainment, this device eliminates the need for cumbersome cables and complex setups, offering a smooth and efficient user experience.

4URPC Gen 2 Kickstarter

If and when the 4URPC Gen 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2025. To learn more about the 4URPC Gen 2 true wireless 4K Type-C transmitter and HDMI receiver project check out the promotional video below.

Advanced Connectivity and Low Latency

At the core of its performance is the integration of 5G WiFi technology, which ensures fast and stable connectivity. This feature minimizes interruptions, making it suitable for real-time applications such as live presentations or collaborative discussions. The device’s low latency is particularly significant, as it reduces delays between user actions and display output. This is especially beneficial for interactive scenarios like gaming or live demonstrations, where precise timing is critical. Even in environments with multiple wireless devices, the 5G WiFi maintains consistent, high-quality transmission of both video and audio.

Ease of Use and Compatibility

The plug-and-play functionality of the 4URPC Gen 2 simplifies its operation, eliminating the need for additional apps, Bluetooth pairing, or complex configurations. Pre-paired during production, the device establishes a connection in just 0.01 seconds after the initial setup. This intuitive design ensures accessibility for users of all technical skill levels, allowing you to focus on your content without worrying about connectivity issues.

The device’s compatibility further enhances its practicality. Supporting Type-C connections with DP Alternative Mode, it works seamlessly with a variety of modern devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This eliminates the need for adapters or converters, streamlining workflows. Additionally, the device supports pairing of up to five transmitters with a single receiver, making it ideal for collaborative environments. This feature allows multiple users to share screens effortlessly, fostering productivity during meetings or brainstorming sessions.

Portability, Durability, and Power Delivery

Weighing just 50 grams and measuring 0.6 centimeters in thickness, the 4URPC Gen 2 is compact and portable, making it easy to carry between locations. Whether traveling for work or setting up at home, its lightweight design integrates seamlessly into your routine. The included Type-C cable is built for durability, having undergone rigorous testing to withstand over 30,000 bends, making sure reliable performance even with frequent use.

A notable feature is its power delivery support, which provides up to 100W of power to connected devices. This ensures that laptops, smartphones, or other devices remain charged during use, eliminating concerns about battery life during extended presentations or streaming sessions. This uninterrupted operation is particularly valuable in scenarios where maintaining power is essential.

Versatile and Reliable Performance

The 4URPC Gen 2 True Wireless 4K Type-C Transmitter and HDMI Receiver is a versatile tool that meets the needs of professional, educational, and personal applications. By combining advanced technology with user-friendly functionality, it offers a dependable and efficient way to share content wirelessly. Whether leading a meeting, teaching a class, or enjoying entertainment at home, this device delivers a seamless and high-quality experience tailored to diverse requirements.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the true wireless 4K Type-C transmitter and HDMI receiver, jump over to the official 4URPC Gen 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



