Maypole offers wireless storage from anywhere

Developer and engineer Akshar Vastarpara has created a new piece of hardware called the Maypole, capable of offering users wireless file storage from anywhere. Watch the overview video below to learn more. Maypole is smart enough to know when it’s being sent new data, which allows it to disconnect from anything that might be using it as a mass storage device before updating the set of files that it makes available over USB

“Maypole looks (and even behaves) like a USB flash memory stick. But it has a secret. Thanks to the ESP32 at its heart, it also lets you to transfer files— over a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection—to and from an on-board MicroSD card with room for up to 32 GB of data. Which means, of course, that it’s not just you who can transfer files this way. Configured appropriately, Maypole turns any USB port into hub for wireless collaboration.”

“Maypole solves a number of problems right out of the box. Thanks to its built-in LiPo battery, you can use it to back up your data without even plugging it in. Or you can load it up with files through the USB interface and distribute those files to others, in a small group setting, without the malware risks that come from “passing it around.”

Specifications of the Maypole :

ESP32 – PICO – D4

– 240 MHz xtensa Ix6 dual-core processor

– 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

– Bluetooth 4.2 and BLE

Power

– Support for batteries up to 500 mAh

– Battery protection

– Automatic charging when Maypole is running off USB power

Wi-Fi Modes: STA, AP, or AP+STA mode

MicroSD: Supports for cards up to 32 GB

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals