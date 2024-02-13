WiSer wireless serial connectivity system $65

If you are searching for a way to quickly bring wireless convenience to serial connectivity you should deftly check out WiSer which is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website priced from just $60. WiSer allows you to establish a wireless, peer-to-peer serial connection between two devices. Debug code, log data, update firmware, or transfer files without the need for cumbersome USB cables, sketchy Wi-Fi routers, or Bluetooth configurations that never quite work right, say it’s developers.

In the world of digital connectivity, the ability to link devices without the mess of wires or the headache of complex setups is a significant leap forward. Enter WiSer, a device that’s transforming the way we think about serial connections. This innovative tool offers a wireless solution that does away with the need for physical cables and complicated configurations. With WiSer, users can experience the simplicity of connecting devices with ease, bypassing the need for extra software or drivers.

Wireless serial connectivity

WiSer stands out as a reliable and efficient choice for those in need of serial communication. It’s compatible with a broad array of devices and operating systems such as Windows, Linux, Mac, and Android. This wide-ranging compatibility means WiSer can be easily integrated into your current system, supporting various terminal applications. Its adaptability makes it suitable for a diverse audience, including developers, engineers, and even hobbyists.

One of the most notable features of WiSer is its open-source nature, which allows for customization to fit specific needs. Security is not taken lightly, with AES-CCMP encryption in place to ensure a secure connection that safeguards data during transmission. WiSer’s adaptability is further emphasized by its support for multiple baud rates, data bits, parity types, stop bits, and flow control options, making it a robust tool for communication.

The potential uses for WiSer are vast and significant. It can be utilized for tasks such as wireless programming, debugging, remote control, and data logging. The device is designed to be user-friendly, with features like the “FIND PAIR” and “BOOT” buttons that make device pairing and firmware updates straightforward. Moreover, the WiSer-USB and WiSer-TTL modules are designed with practicality in mind, easily fitting into your projects considering their physical dimensions.

Features and benefits of WiSer

Wireless Freedom : No need to be tethered to the hardware under test

: No need to be tethered to the hardware under test Safety Assurance : Electrically isolate your host system from your target device, preventing physical harm or electrical damage

: Electrically isolate your host system from your target device, preventing physical harm or electrical damage Driver-Free Operation : Built-in virtual serial port drivers on all modern operating systems

: Built-in virtual serial port drivers on all modern operating systems Versatility : Ideal for Raspberry Pi, ESP32, Arduino, and more

: Ideal for Raspberry Pi, ESP32, Arduino, and more Programmability : Remote programming for ESP32, Arduino, or any microcontroller with in-system serial programming support

: Remote programming for ESP32, Arduino, or any microcontroller with in-system serial programming support Compatibility : Supports standard and custom baud rates up to 921,600 baud

: Supports standard and custom baud rates up to 921,600 baud Hardware Control: Equipped with hardware flow control for GSM modems, Bluetooth modules, and similar devices

WiSer is a versatile and secure solution for wireless serial communication that serves a wide range of needs and user groups. Its ease of use, combined with extensive compatibility and sophisticated features, positions WiSer as an essential tool in the digital connectivity landscape. It’s crafted to boost your projects with increased efficiency, whether you’re a professional or a hobbyist. For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Crowd Supply project page.



