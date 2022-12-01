NuPhy Halo96 extended 96% wireless mechanical keyboard pre-orders open



NuPhy well known for its compact wireless mechanical keyboards is now taking pre-orders for its extended Halo96 keyboard which includes a number pad and features a 96% layout. Once again offering both Bluetooth, 2.4 G wireless and wired connectivity the keyboard features hot swappable PCB, RGB lighting and aluminium frame. Pre-orders will be taken until December 29, 2022 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place from January 2, 2023 onwards.

“To shatter the stereotypes of what is possible with high profile keyboards, NuPhy has taken a radical approach to Halo96’s design language. A band of light, the ‘Halo’, forms the central piece that unites the solid unibody aluminum frame, first seen on a fully assembled keyboard, with the laser-polished ABS base. Enhancing both the grip and the sense of height, the base’s wavy, Ionic column inspired side brings vibrancy to the minimalist, achromatic aluminum frame, available in wear-resistant anodized matte black and elctrophoresis-coated ionic white.”

Halo96 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

“At NuPhy we are always about minimizing delays. Be it pairing with a new set-up on the road, multitasking between up to 4 different Mac/Windows devices, or heavy-duty editing and gaming which push a connection’s responsiveness to the limit, with its seamless tri-mode connection integration, perfect dual-OS support and 4000mAh built-in battery that can sustain 240 hours of continuous use, Halo96 is always there when you need it, and gets out of the way the moment thoughts start to flow from your fingertips.”

“Elevating the game of native dual-OS support, we have been updating and fine-tuning the multimedia keys layout and function for MacOS/Windows on our keyboards to reflect the newest developments from OS vendors, including the implementation of shortcuts for Apple’s dedicated ’Spotlight’ and ‘Dictation’ keys in Halo96’s Mac mode. We will continue to find more ways, and shortcuts, to bring extra values to our users on the software side.”

All orders placed before Dec. 29th, 2022 will be shipped from Jan. 2, 2023.

Source : NuPhy





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals