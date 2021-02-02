New 84 key wireless mechanical keyboard unveiled by Vissles

Vissles has this week launched its first 84 key wireless mechanical keyboard in the form of the Vissles V1. Offering a compact wireless keyboard with “game-level quick response capabilities and adjusted functions for office applications”. The new mechanical keyboard features 19 colorful RGB backlights and nine monochrome lights.

“Whether the quiet and instant response of the Outemu Red switches, the universal Brown switches for writing and playing, or the crisp clear sound of Outemu blue switches, it will certainly make every tap easier.”

The new Vissles V1 mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase priced at $89 from the companies official online store or online retailers such as Amazon.

“Vissles V1 can be great for playing the game at night even without light. You can also adjust the brightness and breathing speed of the backlit according to your preference. What’s more, the timeless Dolch colorway of V1 and the fancy orange Control and Del keys add a glamorous touch to your daily routine. “

– Work seamlessly with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iOS

– Marcos Recorder support, connect up to 5 devices.

– Enjoy greater immersion with 19 different RGB lighting effects.

– Available in Blue, Red, and Brown switches, work or play anytime with ease.

– Offer a longer lifespan and higher stability for nonstop gamers and typers, no more wearing out!

Source : TPU : Vissles

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals