LuDBeat One use bone conductivity and magnets to offer unique wireless headphones

LuDBeat One are a unique pair of wireless headphones offering bone conductivity and come complete with a pocket charging case. As you can see from the images the wireless headphones are attached outside of your ear providing the ability to both listen to your surrounding environment and personal audio. To learn more about the technology involved check out the demonstration video below.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $105 or £82, offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the LuDBeat One Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the LuDBeat One project review the promotional video below.

“These are headphones with bone conduction technology, sound is transmitted by vibrating the temporal bone of the human skull, leaving the outer ear canal open. Sound through vibrations is directly transmitted to the inner ear through the bone. It is not necessary to take it off during communication. Each headphone has a strong built-in Neodymium magnet. Another magnet is attached to the human body near the ear using a special patch. In the desired location of the headphones. This is a process that laboratory testing has proven to be safe, the headphones themselves playing the role of your eardrums – so that you can protect and preserve your ears for the rest of your life.”

“Listening to music, talking on the phone always feel safe. Do not isolate yourself from what is happening around you, leaving you with the possibility to react in time to the signal of a car, and the sound of others.”

The wireless headphones can provide up to 20 hours of playback and support a wide variety of voice services including as Amazon Alexa and Google assistant. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official LuDBeat One crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

