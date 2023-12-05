Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed wireless gaming headset

The new ASTRO A50 X Wireless Gaming Headset from Logitech G promises to deliver featuring cutting-edge 24-bit LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology. This technology ensures that you get professional-grade audio that’s as smooth and uninterrupted as your gameplay. You’ll be able to move around freely, fully immersed in the crystal-clear sound that keeps you connected to every moment of the game.

The A50 X connects to Xbox, PS5, and PC at once and enables you to tap through all 3 systems with PLAYSYNC for a multi-platform gaming experience. PRO-G GRAPHENE audio drivers achieve unprecedented clarity and response. Pro-grade LIGHTSPEED enables the highest levels of wireless audio performance. HDMI 2.1 Passthru delivers Ultra HD resolution for the highest levels of console audio (24 bit) and visual fidelity (4K 120 Hz).

The ASTRO A50 X is also ready for the future, equipped with HDMI 2.1 technology. This ensures that the audio you hear is perfectly synced with the latest visual advancements of your console. You’ll be able to enjoy games just as the developers intended, with high-fidelity audio that complements the visual experience.

ASTRO A50 X LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset

At the heart of the ASTRO A50 X, you’ll find the innovative PRO-G Graphene drivers. Graphene is known for its incredible strength and conductivity, which translates into a sound performance that’s both powerful and nuanced. Whether it’s the subtle footsteps of an approaching enemy or the full force of an in-game explosion, the headset captures it all with stunning clarity.

Switching audio output from your headset to your TV can often be a hassle, but the ASTRO A50 X simplifies this with its smart audio routing feature. The headset knows when to switch the audio output to your TV when it’s docked, and it automatically switches back to the headset when you pick it up to play. This means you can transition between public and private play without fiddling with settings.

Clear communication is vital in multiplayer games, and the ASTRO A50 X ensures that your voice is heard loud and clear with its high-resolution microphone. You can also personalize your audio experience using the G HUB on PC or the Logitech G App on mobile devices, giving you the power to adjust your audio settings to your exact preferences.

Logitech G is committed to environmental responsibility, which is why the ASTRO A50 X features an eco-conscious design. It’s made with at least 35% post-consumer recycled materials and has a Carbon Neutral certification. This means you can enjoy top-tier gaming while also knowing you’re reducing your environmental impact.

For gamers who play across multiple platforms, the ASTRO A50 X offers effortless integration with its PLAYSYNC technology. Whether you’re switching from Xbox to PS5 or jumping onto your PC, you can do so with the simple press of a button. This versatility makes the headset an essential tool for any serious gamer.

The ASTRO A50 X wireless gaming headset is set to transform the way you experience console gaming. Priced at $379.99, it’s now available for pre-order and will begin shipping in the first half of 2024. If you’re eager to elevate your gaming with superior audio, don’t miss your chance to be among the first to own this advanced headset. Pre-order now and prepare to unlock the full potential of your gaming experiences with Logitech G’s latest innovation.

Source: Logitech



