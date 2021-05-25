Roccat White Elo 7.1 Air wireless PC gaming headset



Roccat has unveiled a new white edition of its Elo 7.1 Air wireless PC gaming headset, offering users a 2.4GHz transmitter frequency response and rechargeable 24-hour battery. Recently launched the standard gaming headset is priced at $100 and combines the ” latest in wireless technology with a weightless fit, the Roccat Elo 7.1 Air Surround Sound RGB Gaming Headset is the next-generation headset of today”, says Roccat. Roccat’s Elo 7.1 Air offers 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50 mm drivers and adds Turtle Beach’s patented Superhuman Hearing sound setting for a distinct competitive advantage. (Superhuman Hearing boosts low-level game audio like approaching enemy footsteps).

“The Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology for a dependable wireless connection as well as a long-lasting battery life that averages 24-hours of use. Additionally, it features ROCCAT’s AIMO intelligent RGB lighting and Variable Mic Monitoring to help reduce shouting. The Elo 7.1 Air also offers gamers premium comfort-focused features such as plush memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting, floating metal headband for a durable and weightless fit.”

“The Elo 7.1 Air white looks so good that you immediately notice when somebody is wearing it, and the AIMO lighting makes it even more attractive,” said Rene Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. “Now there are even more color options for fans looking to complete their ROCCAT desktop setup. Use the Elo headset along with our Vulcan keyboards and just-launched Kone Pro mice, and there is no better-performing or looking desktop ecosystem.”

Source : Roccat

