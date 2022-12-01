Philips TAG5106 DTS wireless gaming headset £75



Philips has launched a new wireless gaming headset this week in theorem of the TAG5106. Price at £75 the headset is a equipped with DTS Headphone:X 2.0, 2.4 G wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 and wired connectivity via a 3.5 mm connection. Other features of the wireless gaming headset include Ddetachable unidirectional microphone 50 mm drivers and LED lighting. “DTS Headphone: X 2.0 technology features 7.1 surround sound, the optimal spatial imaging for complete 360 degree immersion could help you survive and thrive in games.”

“When it comes to creating a truly immersive gaming experience, the sound is every bit as important as graphics. Equipped with DTS Headphone:X 2.0 next-gen 7.1 channel surround sound technology, the Philips TAG5106 delivers enhanced bass rendering, audio clarity, and proximity cues, as well as a new level of distance awareness that differentiates between near-field and far-field audio. This creates an exceptional sense of realism that places gamers at the centre of the action, allowing them to enjoy the experience like never before.”

DTS wireless gaming headset

“But the Philips TAG5106 goes a step further, with custom-tuned 50 mm drivers tuned by professional acoustic engineers to provide rich and accurate sound so precise that gamers can hear approaching footsteps, giving them the competitive upper hand that they seek. Finally, a detachable unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone offers the added benefit of enabling gamers to communicate with their teammates clearly and easily.”

“Today’s gamers are looking for gaming headphones that deliver on their promises, and the Philips TAG5106 meets every expectation. With its dual wireless system supporting both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth, this headset combines flexibility, comfort, and sound quality that really packs a punch,” said Ilkan Reyhanoglu, Product Manager of IT Accessories at MMD Monitors & Displays.”

For more information, full specifications and availability jump over to the official Philips TAG5106 product page by following the link below.

Source : Philips





