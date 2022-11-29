DPVR E4 PC VR gaming headset launches Nov 30th 2022

The DPVR E4 PC virtual reality headset will be launching later this month and will be available to order from November 30, 2022 onwards. Priced at $549 at retail from launch the first 2000 units will be priced of Jess $499 and shipping is expected to take place before January 15, 2023.

Specs of the latest VR headset from DPVR include a HDMI interface, providing a 120 Hz refresh rate via a SHARP 4K fast LCD screen. The headset features Fresnel lens, however, the overall device design is more compact than other tethered PC VR headsets on the market says DPVR. With the DPVR E4 headset weighing in at just 280g without the head strap. The E4 has also been designed to offers VR enthusiasts a greater field of vision when compared to other devices such as the Meta Quest 2.

“DPVR has been making VR headsets for seven years. Prior to E4’s launch, the company’s efforts were primarily directed towards the B2B market, with a specialized focus on the education and medical industries. Over the last decade, DPVR has completed three successful funding rounds, which the company has used for its research and development efforts into furthering its VR hardware and software offerings. This latest announcement from DPVR marks the company’s first step into the consumer VR headset market.”

DPVR E4 – PC VR headset

“The DPVR E4 PC VR gaming headset is equipped with a 16.8 million-color LED light strip on its front shell, allowing gamers to customize the look of their E4 headset to match their existing RGB gaming setups. All of this combined offers gamers a realistic and immersive VR gaming experience at a significantly reduced cost.”

“E4 is available to order starting from Nov 30. DPVR will be showcasing its new VR headset at the VRdays exhibition in Rotterdam this week (Nov 30-Dec 2, Booth 14). The official price of DPVR E4 is $549, with early bird pricing available at $499 for the first 2,000 units purchased between Nov 30-December 31. Devices will begin shipping before Jan 15, 2023. DPVR will also be holding a launch event in China next month, where the full specifications and features of E4 will be announced.”

Source : DPVR





