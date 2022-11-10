Plugable Quad HDMI adapter support M1 & M2 Macs and more

Plugable has launched a new monitor adapter enabling you to connect up to 4 screens to your laptop, even if you are using the latest Apple Mac computers equipped with the M1 and M2 CPUs. Fortunately, Apple has restricted its lower end, laptops to support just a single external monitor, however, using a range of different monitor adapters from Plugable you can connect up to 4 additional monitors.

For instance, the new USB-C or USB 3.0 Quad HDMI Adapter (USBC-768H4) adds four extended HDMI screens through a single USB-C or USB 3.0 port—all with a sharp 1920x1080@60Hz resolution. The new Plugable Quad HDMI Adapter Is now available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon priced at $119.

The Quad HDMI Adapter features a six inch flat and flexible cable, and an included USB-C to USB-A adapter. Both stow away in the bottom of the device for easy transport and storage—perfect for bringing on-the-go and fitting into a variety of hybrid work set-ups.

Plugable Quad HDMI adapter

“Requiring only a single USB-C or USB-A port, the unit get’s all of its power from the host. And despite being small enough to fit into a pocket, the Quad HDMI Adapter still manages all of the heavy lifting involved with delivering video signals across four monitors. With a Silicon Motion Chipset and two HDMI ports on each side of the adapter, users can expect resolutions of up to 1920x1080@60Hz on all screens.”

“With the included USB-A adapter, the Quad HDMI Adapter adds four HDMI displays to almost any computer running Windows 10 and newer, and macOS 11+. That includes Macs with M1 or M2 chips that would otherwise only support one external monitor. The graphics adapter does require a driver download. With Windows machines, the update is automatic though users can also install manually for better results. On a Mac, this is accomplished through the InstantView App. “

Features :

– Add 4 Screens – The Plugable quad monitor adapter lets you add 4x HDMI screens through a single USB-C or USB 3.0 port, all with a sharp resolution of 1920x1080@60Hz

– USB to HDMI Adapter – Perfect for multitasking, extend your work across 4x screens. Easily switch between USB-C and USB 3.0 with included adapter so you can connect to USB4, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, or USB 3.0

– Quad Display – On Macs add 4x monitors, even on M1 and M2 MacBooks that would otherwise only support one. On Windows machines, add 4x monitors, or add two adapters can be added to connect up to 8 screens. Driver installation is required

– Compatibility – Windows 10 / 11, macOS 11+. Ideal for web and productivity apps like Google Docs, or Windows Office. Not recommended for gaming, graphics-intensive or design work Doesn’t support playback of HDCP-protected content on sites like Netflix and Hulu

– 2 Year Warranty – We love our Plugable products, and hope you will too. All of our products are backed with a 2-year limited parts and labor warranty as well as Seattle-based email support

Source : Plugable





