Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed wireless gaming earbuds $200

Razer has announced the launch of its new Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed wireless gaming earbuds making them available to purchase priced at $200 or €230 depending on your location. Features of the new wireless earbuds include ultra-low latency audio and compatibility across multiple platforms including PlayStation, PC, phones, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch and more.

The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earphones feature THX Certified Audio and customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting as well as different audio modes for instance the. Gaming Mode, for example, doesn’t hold back on Bluetooth, ensuring robust performance with a latency of just around 60 ms. With Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed ensures fluid connectivity across a multitude of devices explains Razer. While the Do-Not-Disturb Mode on dual-wireless connection silences Bluetooth notifications while gaming.

Wireless gaming earbuds

Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Hardware Business Unit explains more about the latest earbuds from Razer.

“Razer is committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming. With the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed, we’re not just offering gamers another pair of wireless earbuds, we’re answering a call for precision, performance, and cross-platform versatility that’s been long echoed in the gaming community,”

“Razer’s industry-leading technology and deep understanding of gamers’ needs are the driving force behind this innovative solution. It’s about enabling gamers to experience their favorite games in a whole new light, with audio quality so immersive and real-time it turns every play session into a truly epic encounter.”

Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed

“The THX Certification Program for headphones and earbuds gives detailed attention to consistent frequency response, low distortion and exceptional noise isolation. Built upon both industry standards and four decades of proprietary testing methods, THX Certification is a rigorous process with world-class audio engineers. The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed’s achievement in reaching this standard is a mark of the leading-edge design and feature set for the product. Consumers seeing this mark of audio fidelity can be confident in the quality of the product right out of the box.”

“The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed expands the boundaries of true wireless audio with the inclusion of a Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle. This unique feature effortlessly bridges the gap for devices without inherent Bluetooth audio capabilities, inviting them into the realm of untethered sound experiences. All gamers have to do is plug in the HyperSpeed Wireless dongle into their PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or PC to enjoy flawless 2.4 GHz connectivity.”

Source : Razer



