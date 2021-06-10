Mixcder G1 wireless gaming earbuds £70

Gamers searching for an affordable wireless gaming earbuds set may be interested in the new G1 introduced by Mixcder this week and priced at £70. Available in black and grey or blue and red colour combinations the G1 earbuds have been designed for console players and offer excellent functionality and portability for gamers. The earbuds can also be used with PCs and mobile phones with USB-C connections

“The unique 2-in-1 premium design of wireless earbuds and a compatible type-c adapter, paired with the built-in Qualcomm chip, ensures a stable connection and reliable performance without the additional cost of a separate adaptor or wireless accessories which are usually needed to connect existing earbuds to consoles and controllers. The G1 earbuds also have a built-in PixArt chip with 60 ms ultra-low latency technology, which effectively reduces sound delay and any audio lags, enabling users to maintain complete focus in Fortnite battles and multi-player matches on FIFA.”

Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity you can also use the wireless earbuds with your phone or tablet or any other device equipped with Bluetooth technology. The 400mAh rechargeable case provides up to 25 hours of playback, with each earbud providing 5 hours of play from a single charge.

Source : TPU

