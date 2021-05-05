Mobi wireless earbuds with ANC technology and 100 hr battery (final hours)



Mobi are new wireless earbuds equipped with hybrid active noise cancelling technology, capable of providing up to 100 hours of listening. The wireless earbuds have been designed to provide users with the “first true wireless headphones to deliver full-frequency noise cancellation for a full-immersion audio experience” says Mobi. Mobi’s hybrid ANC technology features 3 separate feedback and feedforward microphones on each earbud to capture and cancel noise at any frequency.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $75 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 57% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Mobi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Mobi wireless earbuds project play the promotional video below.

“Mobi combines the most advanced ANC ever with massive drivers to bring you a new listening experience from true wireless audio. Full-frequency noise-cancelling and bigger sound make you feel like your music is all around you. Before, you could only get that from professional over-ear headphones. Now you can get it from Mobi.”

“Combined with oversized speakers, an ultra-long battery, and IPX6 weatherproofing, Mobi can transform anywhere and everywhere into your own world of crystal-clear audio. Full immersion into your music, videos, calls, and more. No distraction. No distortion. No disruption.”

“Mobi’s AI Powered Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation is the newest and most advanced noise cancelling technology on the market.Hybrid active noise cancellation combines feedforward and feedback microphones to capture a wider audio frequency, therefore cancelling more noise.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the wireless earbuds, jump over to the official Mobi crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

