xFyro xS2 wireless earbuds down to $99 from $250

If you are in the market for Bluetooth wireless earbuds you may be interested in the xFyro xS2 which are now available for just $99 for a limited time, down from the recommended retail price of $250, offering you a considerable saving. The xFyro xS2 wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and offer you up to 50 hours of listening time. The earbuds also support CBC 6.0 noise cancelling technology and thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity can link to devices up to 30 ft away, check out their full specifications below.

Features of the xFyro xS2 wireless earbuds :

-Cutting edge CSR Bluetooth 5.0 technology for seamless connection to your devices.

-Fully waterproof

-Up to 50 hours of listening time

-Connect with devices up to 30 ft away

-CVC 6.0 Noise Cancellation

-Sleek and compact carrying tube that acts as a power bank

Specifications of the xFyro xS2 wireless earbuds :

– Materials: Aluminum Alloy, Silicone

– Measurements: 6.25″L x 1″W x .75″H

– Warranty: Manufacturer’s 1 Year Limited

– 2-in-1 Wireless Earbuds And Charging Tube

– IP67 Certified Dust-proof And Waterproof Technology

– V5.0 + EDR Bluetooth Technology With 10 Meter Wireless Range

– CVC 6.0 Noise Cancellation

– Aluminum Alloy Shell

– Lightweight and Portable

– Answer, Reject, and Redial Calls

– Pause And Play Music

– Built-In Microphone

– Dual-Port Charging Tube With USB And Micro USB Ports

– Rechargeable 850 MAh Capacity Power Bank

– Patented Aluminum Polishing

– Music / Talk Time: 8 Hours

– Charging Time: 2 Hours

– Standby Time: 300 Hours

– User Manual Included

Source : xFyro

