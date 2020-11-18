House of Marley “eco-conscious” true wireless earbuds $70

House of Marley has introduced a new pair of true wireless earbuds designed as an “eco-conscious” alternative to traditional earbuds. The wireless earbuds have been crafted using new renewable bamboo, REGRIND natural fiber composite and REGRIND recycled silicone. The true wireless earbuds have a battery life of 8 hours between charges and 28 hour total playtime when used with the charging case. With an IPX4 certified water and sweat resistance rating and a single button on each earbud lets you easily play, pause, change tracks and take calls while on the go.

“This year marks the 10th Anniversary for House of Marley as an eco-minded audiomaker,” explains House of Marley’s Director of Product Development Josh Poulsen. “With that, we wanted to offer a greener alternative within the under $70 category for true wireless earbuds. For the Champion, we’ve taken our popular Liberate Air, a WIRED pick for “Most Eco-Friendly” earbuds, and reduced the charging case by 30% to offer a sleeker, smaller design for those looking for even more portability and convenience. The result is a stylish and affordable option that answers the consumer demand for more environmentally conscious products.”

– Materials: Bamboo, REGRIND natural fiber composite, REGRIND recycled silicone

– 8 hour battery life, 28 hours total playtime

– Easy to use single button control

– IPX4 certified water and sweat resistant design

– USB-C quick charge technology (15 min = 2 hours)

– Bluetooth 5.0

– SKU: EM-JE131-SB

The Champion wireless earbuds will be available to purchase in a few days time from November 24th 2020 priced at $69.99.

Source : House of Marley

