NFC Forum Wireless Charging Specification 2.0 approved

This month the NFC Forum, the global standards and advocacy association for Near Field Communication (NFC) technology has announced the approval and adoption of the Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) 2.0. Designed to make it easier and more convenient to charge low power devices such as wireless earbuds, smartwatches, headsets, fitness trackers, stylus pens and other consumer products using phones and other NFC-enabled devices.

The latest Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) 2.0 support small antenna sizes expanding the range of small battery-powered consumer and Internet of things devices that can be wirelessly charged using NFC enabled products. Enabling developers and engineers to create lighter and more affordable wireless products. For more information on the Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) 2.0 jump over to the official NFC website by following the link below.

Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) 2.0

“Over 60 million wireless earbuds were sold Q1 2021 worldwide. These and many other consumer products operate on rechargeable batteries and the NFC Forum’s Wireless Charging Technical Specification 2.0 is an easy, convenient method to keep everything charged. This specification will also further improve the user experience for the two billion consumers and businesses using smartphones and other connected products,” said Mike McCamon, executive director, NFC Forum. “It is part of a global trend toward the creation and proliferation of smaller, rechargeable devices and will allow the majority of smart phones and other NFC-enabled devices to communicate with and charge these products.”

“This NFC specification uses the 13.56 MHz base frequency and leverages the NFC communication link to control the power transfer. WLC uses NFC near field magnetic induction for power transfer. NFC technology is unique in that it allows the transfer of power to an NFC tag to enable communication by providing a constant carrier signal. The WLC specification extends this communication functionality of NFC technology to enable wireless charging allowing a wireless device to communicate with its dedicated charger and a smartphone.”

Source : NFC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals