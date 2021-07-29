Compact portable NFC Bluetooth 5.0 speaker with magnetic mount

If you are in the market for a small compact Bluetooth speaker supporting the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well as Near Field Communication (NFC) . You may be interested in the TWS and NFC speaker launched via Kickstarter this week, capable of providing up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. The affordably priced Bluetooth speaker is now available at huge reductions for a limited time.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $28 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the NFC campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the NFC Bluetooth speaker project watch the promotional video below.

“Near Field Communication (NFC) lets you connect with smart devices in short-range by either being in close proximity or touching devices. Where Bluetooth also allows wireless connection, NFC offers up to ten times faster connectivity to the device.”

“Wherever you are, our Bluetooth Speaker was designed to provide you with the convenience of easy connectivity and portability so you can travel while playing your tunes at the volume you need. What’s more, you never have to place your speaker on the ground or any other dirty surface! Instead, simply place your speaker on any magnetic surface. Instead, simply place your speaker on any magnetic or metal surface， you can enjoy good times making memories with the ones you love.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official NFC crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals