MagBrother pocket wireless charger just $29

Apple Watch and iPhone owners may be interested in a new magnetic wireless charging dock created by MagBrother which is launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month. The portable Apple Watch and iPhone charger makes it easy for you to quickly charge your mobile devices using QI wireless charging technology. Transforming your Magsafe or Qi Wireless Charger into a Magnetic Charger capable of charging your Apple Watch anytime you need.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $29 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the MagBrother campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the MagBrother magnetic charging dock project view the promotional video below.

“Having a dedicated Apple Watch charging stand is a must. Not only does it keep your watch fully charged, but it also adds a minimalist style wherever itís sitting. Donít spend money on another Apple Watch charger. And donít ever worry about your Apple Watch ever running low on battery again. Thanks to MagBrother, you can charge any Apple Watch with the charging device you own already.”

“Whether itís Magsafe, a Qi wireless charger, or a wireless powerbank, you can rest easy knowing youíll always be at full charge without ever having to dish out cash for another Apple Watch charger.Meet the perfect match for your MagSafe magnetic charger. MagBrother transforms your Magsafe into a portable wireless charger for your Apple Watch. This means you can keep your desk or workspace free of crowded, messy cables.”

“Make any Qi wireless charging pad or powerbank compatible and able to charge your Apple Watch. And youíll never have to worry about cables getting tangled ever again!MagBrother allows you to leave every cable or device at home. It lets you charge your Apple Watch by using your smartphone. This is all thanks to MagBrotherís wireless reverse charging. Meaning no matter where you go, as long as you have your phone you can charge your Apple Watch. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the magnetic charging dock, jump over to the official MagBrother crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

