Cell smartphone wireless charger and sanitizer in one

If you are in the market for a new smartphone wireless charger, it may be worth your while checking out the new Cell, launched via Kickstarter this week. Not only does Cell wirelessly charge your mobile using an award-winning 15w wireless charger, but also sanitizes your device at the same time.

Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about its design and wireless charging functionality. Early bird pledges are now available from $28 offering a 44% saving off the recommended retail price.

“There’s no sugar coating it — your smartphone is swarming with germs. The average smartphone is 10X dirtier than a toilet seat. Cell’s UV-C LED lights remove most germs at the DNA level — it’s a smart, safe and easy way to clean the surface of your phone.”

“We clean our hands and then we grab our dirty phone. We clean our phone, but then we grab our dirty sanitizer. It’s a frustrating cycle…but not with Cell! Cell has silver, an antimicrobial property, built into the exterior. So you never need to worry about getting your hands dirty when picking it up.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals