1More true wireless, active noise cancelling in-ear headphones

Using a multi driver design, the 1More True Wireless ANC earbuds include one dynamic driver and one balanced armature to produce “stunning detail and full sound in a compact package” say their creators. The 1 More True Wireless ANC headphones are now available to purchase directly from the official website and official online retailers worldwide

“The 1MORE team is thrilled to be expanding not only our true wireless headphone line up, but also our Dual Driver ANC series of products as well,” says Patrice Chen, 1MORE USA CEO. “Combining premium sound and a competitive price point makes this product appealing to not only audiophiles, but anyone looking for a best-in-class true wireless headphone.”

Features of the 1More active noise cancelling in-ear headphones include

– Hybrid active noise cancellation with one feedforward mic and one feedback mic that allows the end user to have much more comprehensive noise cancellation through a broader range of frequencies.

– Surrounding Awareness via Pass-through mode lets in ambient noise, so users are able to stay aware of their surroundings while walking down a crowded city street.

– Latest Qualcomm chipset and Bluetooth 5 technology allows seamless aptX and AAC transmission compatible with Android and iOS devices.

– Headphones can be charged via type-c port or wirelessly using a Qi compatible wireless charging pad. A multi-functional button is also included on each earbud along with G sensors for touch controls that allows for control over ANC, song selection, volume, phone calls, and voice assistance.

– Battery Life + Fast Charging: Users can enjoy 6 hours of battery life (5 with ANC on) on a full charge, and 22 hours of total battery life with the included portable charging case that provides three additional full-length charges. Fast charge capabilities are also included, where users can charge for only 15 minutes to get an additional 2 hours of use.

– Pending THX Certification: THX engineers conduct hundreds of scientifically-formulated tests to ensure the highest audio standards are met. These tests include frequency response, channel balance, cross-talk, THD, and polarity.

Source: TPU

