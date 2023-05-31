HyperX Cloud III wired gaming headset $99

HyperX has introduced a couple of new additions to their range of gaming audio accessories with the introduction of the new HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset at COMPUTEX 2023. Building on the technology and design of its predecessor, and now with a key focus on comfort and immersive in-game audio experience. The latest Cloud III gaming headset retains everything that gamers liked about the second generation now features 53mm drivers to better fine-tune the sound.

HyperX also offers a lifetime activation of DTS Headphone:X1, an innovative technology that provides users with a precise 3D audio spatialization, adding another level of realism to your gaming. Marcus Hermann, the director of PC gaming at HyperX, says the company has significantly enhanced the comfort of Cloud III by incorporating new materials and improving the fit. The new model includes an upgraded 10mm microphone with noise-cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter for smoother communications.

HyperX Cloud III gaming headset

The HyperX Cloud III builds on HyperX’s reputation for comfort and detail. Equipped with re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and DTS Headphone:X1, it promises precise 3D audio spatialization. Its design accommodates extended gaming sessions with plush memory foam ear cushions and extra padding in the headband. It also features an enhanced 10mm microphone with noise-cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter. This model is compatible with various platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. With a variety of connectors and a slim US adapter, this headset truly covers all bases.

HyperX Cirro Buds Pro true wireless earbuds

HyperX has rolled out the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless, which are designed for an impressive listening experience and superior comfort. The buds offer up to 35 hours of battery life, 8mm dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. Together with hybrid active noise cancellation technology, aiming to provide a clear sound, free of external interruptions.

The HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds provide precision noise cancelling and ambient sound mode. With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, they’re perfect for gaming on the go, boasting an IPX4 water-resistant rating, three sets of ear tips, and a protective charging case that can juice up your earbuds in just 40 minutes.

Source : HyperX



