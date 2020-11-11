HyperX Cloud II wireless gaming headset now available

After previously being unveiled last month HyperX has this week announced the availability of its new 7.1 surround sound wireless gaming headset, complete with detachable noise cancelling microphone. Priced at £85 the headset features an aluminum frame and is flexible enough to adjust to fit various head sizes, says HyperX.

“The HyperX Cloud was built to be an ultra-comfortable gaming headset with amazing sound. We put a lot of thought into the details of our HyperX signature memory foam, the premium leatherette, clamping force, and weight distribution to create a headset that’s comfortable through long gaming sessions. It’s no wonder that it’s become the preferred gaming headset for millions of gamers.”

Driver: Dynamic, 53 mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 15Hz-20kHz

Impedance: 60 Ω

Sound pressure level: 104dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 1%

Weight: 300 g

Weight with mic: 309 g

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (0.5 m)

“Whether you want to focus on the competition or relax with some of your favorite games, there’s a Cloud that’s perfect for you. The comfort of the Cloud II Wireless is a perfect match for a long-lasting battery and a fast 2.4Ghz wireless connection.”

Features of the HyperX Wireless Cloud II gaming headset include HyperX Signature Memory Foam and Premium Leatherette, 7.1 surround sound, integrated microphone monitoring – available on Cloud II Wireless, 53mm Driversdetachable noise-cancelling microphone and aluminum frame design. For more information jump over to the official HyperX Wireless Cloud product page by following the link below.

Source : HyperX : TPU

