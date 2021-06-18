Wingspan award-winning boardgame now digital on Xbox

The popular board game Wingspan designed by Elizabeth Hargrave and the winner of the prestigious 2019 Kennerspiel des Jahres award, is now available to play as a digital game on the Xbox platform. If you are searching for a “relaxing strategy game” the gameplay of Wingspan allows you to take on the role of a bird enthusiast, ornithologist and researcher as you discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves.

Each habitat focuses on a key aspect of the growth of your preserves and each bird in the Wingspan game extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats. Up to 5 players compete to build up their nature preserves in a limited number of turns adn every bird that you add to your preserve makes improves your egg laying capabilities, drawing cards, or gathering food. Many of the 170 unique birds have powers that echo real life: your hawks will hunt, your pelicans will fish, and your geese will form a flock.

“If you enjoy Terraforming Mars and Gizmos, we think this game will take flight at your table. Each bird extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats (actions). These habitats focus on several key aspects of growth: Gain food tokens via custom dice in a birdfeeder dice tower, Lay eggs using egg miniatures in a variety of colors and Draw from hundreds of unique bird cards and play them.”

For more information on the Wingspan Xbox game jump over to the Major Nelson website by following the link below

Source : Major Nelson : Wingspan boardgame

