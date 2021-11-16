ECS Liva Mini Box QC710 Windows Snapdragon development mini PC $219

Developers patiently waiting for a Windows Snapdragon development kit to be made available will be pleased to know that Microsoft is now selling the ECS Liva Mini Box QC710 from $219. The mini PC measures just 35.05 x 119.13 x 116.58 mm in size and has been designed by Qualcomm and Microsoft and manufactured by ECS.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute SC7180 supported by 4GB and equipped with 64GB of storage the mini PC can run Windows 10 Home 64-bit version and is equipped with a handy microSD card reader and the following ports : USB Type-C (PD-Charging), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A,HDMI and LAN (10/100).

ECS Snapdragon development kit

“Keep your cool with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform that delivers responsive, instant-on performance that runs without a fan for a lightweight device that’s fast and quiet. The ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop is an ultra-compact, ultra-efficient computer built for a range of home and business applications—making it the perfect testbed for Windows on Snapdragon (ARM) application developers. Note: There are no refunds available on this product. This product is meant for developers, not consumers.”

Brad Linder over on Liliputing explains :“But there’s still a bit of a chicken and egg issue here. If there aren’t many Windows on ARM PCs in the wild, then there’s not a lot of incentive for developers to create native ARM versions of their applications. And if there aren’t a lot of native ARM applications, then Windows on ARM computers may suffer from subpar performance, which could keep customers from buying them.”

Source : Liliputing : xda-developers : Microsoft

