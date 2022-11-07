Algiz 10XR Windows rugged tablet with 5G connectivity

Handheld has this month introduced its new Windows tablet in the form of the Algiz 10XR, offering users a 10 inch rugged tablet which combines performance and durability into one portable device with 5G connectivity. Powered by an Intel Elkhart Lake x6000 and preloaded with Microsoft’s Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC (64bit) operating system the touchscreen tablet features an integrated barcode scanner and NFC technology.

“We’re not adding some fancy function you’ll never use, or an incrementally tiny improvement; we’re delivering advances you’ll notice and appreciate every day. Like up to two times better graphics and measurably faster performance. It is a smaller, lighter, 10-inch Windows tablet that achieves more even while taking up less space. The Algiz 10XR’s Intel Elkhart Lake platform really packs a punch.”

Algiz 10XR rugged tablet specs:

Intel Elkhart Lake x6000 platform for reliable performance

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC (64bit)

High-resolution, sunlight-readable 10-inch touchscreen with super-hardened glass and rain-and-glove mode

Future-proof 5G capabilities, 4G/LTE high-speed data, Wi-Fi, BT

Dedicated multiband GNSS u-blox NEO-M8U receiver for accurate positioning.

Untethered dead reckoning (UDR) to provide accurate positioning performance under even weak GNSS conditions.

IP65 and MIL-STD ruggedness

Full-day, hot-swappable battery

Optional, integrated barcode scanner and NFC

A broad ecosystem of accessories for field professionals; carry cases, vehicle cradles, pole mounts, extended batteries, as well as a vehicle dock with antenna pass-through for both GPS and Wi-Fi

Possibility for customized extensions via backpack

“The Algiz 10XR will bring some great performance gains for our partners and customers who rely on Windows tablets in the field,” says Johan Hed, Handheld chief product officer. “We’ve worked with this segment for decades now and are confident that we’ve developed a device with not only great specs, but a complete accessory package to help our customers with their fieldwork”

“The possible applications for the Algiz 10XR rugged Windows tablet are nearly endless. We’ve included a dedicated u-blox receiver and chipset, and long-lasting, hot-swappable batteries. Future-proof 5G communication can handle live video streams and bandwidth-heavy tasks like mapping. An amazingly bright screen features glove/rain mode so it’s ready to go when the weather gets harsh. There are three separate USB-C ports, and optional integrated NFC.”

Source : Handheld



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals