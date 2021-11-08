Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 will no longer support OneDrive desktop app

Microsoft has announced the end of support for it’s OneDrive desktop application for its older Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 operating systems. Personal OneDrive desktop applications loaded on computers running Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1st, 2022. After March 1st, 2022, your personal files will no longer sync and should be uploaded/accessed directly on OneDrive for web explains Microsoft.

Windows 7 & 8 OneDrive desktop app support stops March 1st, 2022

“In order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems, and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience, beginning January 1, 2022, updates will no longer be provided for the OneDrive desktop application on your personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices.

If you are currently using one of these operating systems, we recommend upgrading your operating system to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption. For machines that do not meet system requirements for Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system upgrade, you can back up and protect your files by manually uploading them to OneDrive on the web, and continue to access, edit, and share your files on all your devices.

If you are using the OneDrive desktop application for business, starting January 1, 2022, support for this application will be aligned with the Windows support lifecycle. Note: Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are in extended support until January 10, 2023. Windows 8 reached end of support on January 12, 2016.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals