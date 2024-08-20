Secret features of Windows Notepad

Did you know that Windows Notepad has been a staple in the Windows operating system since 1985? Despite its age, this seemingly simple text editor has evolved with a wealth of hidden features and recent updates that many users are unaware of. Whether you’re looking to automate tasks with command line arguments or customize your print headers and footers, Notepad has got you covered. ThioJoe has put together a fantastic tutorial explaining these perhaps unheard of Notepad features.

Key Takeaways : Automatic Timestamping: Start a file with “.LOG” for automatic timestamps; press F5 or select “Time/Date” from the Edit menu for manual timestamps.

Customizing Print Headers and Footers: Use character codes like &L, &C, &R for text alignment and &D, &T, &F, &P for dynamic information in print headers and footers.

Command Line Arguments: Use arguments like /A for ANSI, /W for Unicode, /P for direct printing, /PT for advanced printing, and /.SETUP for non-interactable mode.

Recent Updates: New features include session saving, spell check, auto-correct, and dark mode; both new and classic versions are available.

Historical and Hidden Features: Insights from Windows XP source code leak and the “Bush hid the facts” bug highlight Notepad’s evolution.

Customization Tips: Switch between new and classic versions, adjust session behavior and appearance settings to enhance productivity.

Unlocking the Hidden Potential of Windows Notepad

Windows Notepad, the unassuming text editor that has been a staple of the Windows operating system for decades, is more powerful than it appears at first glance. Beneath its simple interface lies a trove of hidden features, command line arguments, and recent updates that can significantly boost its functionality and streamline your workflow.

One of Notepad’s most useful hidden gems is its ability to automatically insert timestamps. By starting a file with the “.LOG” line, Notepad will append a timestamp each time you open the document, making it ideal for keeping logs or journals. You can also manually insert the current date and time by hitting F5 or choosing “Time/Date” from the Edit menu.

Notepad also provides options to customize print headers and footers using special character codes. &L, &C, and &R align text left, center, or right, while codes like &D, &T, &F and &P insert the date, time, filename and page number respectively. This allows you to tailor the printed layout of your documents.

Secrets features of Windows Notepad

Beyond the GUI, Notepad offers additional functionality through command line arguments. Use /A or /W to open files in ANSI or Unicode encoding. The /P argument prints a file directly, while /PT provides more print options. Launching Notepad with /.SETUP makes it non-interactive, which is handy for automated tasks.

Recent Notepad updates have introduced handy new capabilities:

Notepad’s history also contains some interesting tidbits. The Windows XP source code leak revealed unused status bar codes meant to show file info. And an encoding detection bug nicknamed “Bush hid the facts” used to cause certain text to display incorrectly.

To customize Notepad to your liking, you can easily switch between the new and classic versions in system settings. Tweaking options for session behavior and appearance helps tailor Notepad to your specific needs and workflow.

Conclusion

Windows Notepad is a surprisingly capable tool lurking behind a simple façade. Its hidden features, command line options, and modern updates make it remarkably versatile for a wide variety of tasks, from timestamped logs to automated text processing. By delving into these lesser-known capabilities, you can transform this humble text editor into a productivity powerhouse that earns a starring role in your digital toolkit.

Video Credit: ThioJoe



