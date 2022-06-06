New Windows App SDK 1.1 features improve your Windows app creation workflow

Microsoft has this week revealed the new features in the latest Windows App SDK 1.1 specifically created to help developers build native, engaging, and modern Windows applications. The latest Windows App SDK 1.1 has recently been released and enhances the you the experience of version 1.0 released back in November 2021. If you are interested in using the Windows App SDK and looking to get started on creating your very own Windows applications jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the links below.

New features in the latest Windows App SDK 1.1 include several new and updated features across its component as well as numerous stability improvements as well as WinUI 3 applications are now able to use Mica & Background Acrylic materials. MSIX-packaged, sparse-packaged, and unpackaged apps can now send Windows app notifications (also known as toast notifications) and push notifications to inform users when they are not currently using the app. WinAppSDK 1.1 removes constraints from 1.0 that prevented running an app as an administrator. C# apps will see significantly improved performance in many different scenarios through updates in the WinRT interop layer. In a simple Hello World WinUI 3 app, you can expect to see startup times improved by ~9% compared to our previous WinAppSDK 1.0 release.

Other features include the ability for Windowing APIs to now allow you to control the relative z-order of your windows. This is a WinRT version of the SetWindowPos’s hWndInsertAfter functionality. Each AppWindow represents a top-level window that you can move above or below other top-level windows.

Windows App SDK 1.1

“The Windows App SDK is the starting point for building and shipping Windows desktop apps (spanning C++ and .NET) with WinUI 3 controls and WebView2 for modernized UI development. Keep up to date with new feature updates by participating in the GitHub repo and following the product roadmap. With Windows App SDK 1.1, you are now able to programmatically restart your application and set recovery options after app termination due to events such as an app update, app crash, or hang. This means you can recover app state after unexpected restart and your users are immediately back to interacting and engaging with your application. These capabilities are available as part of the new AppInstance.Restart() API in the AppLifecycle class. This is a lifted and synchronous version of the UWP RequestRestartAsync()API now available for both packaged or unpackaged desktop applications. Check out the Restart API docs on GitHub for usage & reference information.”

“Template Studio for WinUI (C#) is now available! Template Studio is an extension for Visual Studio 2022 that accelerates the creation of new WinUI apps using a wizard-based experience. Projects created with this extension contain well-formed, readable code and incorporate the latest development features while implementing proven patterns and leading practices. The generated code includes links to <> documentation and TODO comments that provide useful insight and guidance for turning the generated projects into production applications. If you’re new to WinUI/Windows App SDK or want more scaffolding like MVVM out-of-the-box in your new projects, Template Studio for WinUI (C#) is a great way to get started!”

“Windows App SDK 1.1 introduces support for self-contained deployment where your app carries the WinAppSDK dependencies with it. This enables you to control the WinAppSDK version and use different deployment strategies, like xcopy deployment. Learn about the differences between framework-dependent and self-contained deployment and follow the self-contained deployment guide to get started.”

Source : Microsoft : Get started

