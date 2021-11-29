Useful Windows 11 Widgets help keep you organized

Microsoft has put together a list of 11 Windows 11 Widgets you should check out to help keep you organized, productive as well as providing ways to relax watching your favorite shows, films or sporting events.

A selection of useful Windows 11 Widgets

1. Calendar: Never miss a beat

Whether you need to schedule future appointments, check upcoming events, or just plan your day, the Calendar Widget lets you check in and glance ahead, so you never miss a beat.

2. Entertainment: Enjoy the show

Your shows, new shows, shows you should be watching, movies, and more—the Entertainment Widget gives you a friendly and informative alert when they’ve been released in the Microsoft Store.

3. Esports: Keep your head in the game

Curious to see who’s competing next or which team won the match of the moment? The Esports Widget makes it easy for fans, spectators, and Esports newbies to see all recent matches.

4. Photos: Relive your magical memories

Whether you want to share pictures from a recent trip with colleagues, or just keep a few precious photos of your kids close by during the workday, the Photos Widget cycles through photos and images you’ve saved to OneDrive or other photo sharing accounts.

5. Sports: Keep an eye on your teams

From current scores and recent results to other highlights, the Sports Widget keeps you updated in real time. Personalize it by changing yours to show your favorite leagues and teams.

6. Tips: Get helpful computer advice

Curious about your computer’s capabilities? The Tips Widget provides brief advice on all things Windows 11 and Microsoft Edge. Learn as you go, with bite-sized amounts of information.

7. To Do: Stay on top of things

Easily create a list of tasks, be reminded of them in an intuitive way, and mark them off your list as they’re completed. The To Do Widget helps keep you on point throughout the day—like having your own personal assistant built right into your device.

8. Traffic: Plan your route

Whether you’re commuting, running errands, or picking up the kids, get a quick look at traffic conditions with the Traffic Widget to help plan your route.

9. Watchlist: Follow the stock market

Looking to start following the market? The Watchlist Widget monitors stock values throughout the day. And, just like the Sports Widget, you can make it yours by customizing which stocks appear.

10. Weather: Stay warm and dry

Need to know whether to bring a coat, hat, umbrella, or just yourself? The Weather Widget shares real-time weather conditions in your area, as well as the forecast for the following three days.

11. Top Stories: Get the news when you want

And last but certainly not least, stay up to date with recent news with the Top Stories Widget. This hard-working Widget aggregates headlines from a range of news sources so the latest news is always at your fingertips.

“You see and read a lot of information throughout the day, but do you always see the information that’s most important to you? Widgets in Windows 11 are here to make your life easier by focusing on what you want to know. Zero in on the information you need to help you know what’s going on in your life and in the world, at a glance.”

For more information on the latest Windows 11 operating system which is now available to purchase on new laptops and PC systems, jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

