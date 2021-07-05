Windows 11 TPM 2.0 supported Gigabyte motherboards confirmed

PC users looking forward to upgrading their computer to the new Microsoft Windows 11 operating system will be pleased to know that Gigabyte has confirmed the motherboards that will support Windows 11 TPM 2.0. In a press released this week Gigabyte has confirmed that the BIOS of their motherboards : Intel X299, C621, C232, C236, C246, 200, 300, 400, 500 lineups, as well as AMD TRX40, 300, 400, 500 motherboards are TPM 2.0 ready.

The announcement means that any computer equipped with these motherboards will be able to pass the upgrade verification system and will be able to except the new operating system when it launches later this year. Microsoft has also rolling out a free upgrade to eligible computers which will be available sometime early in 2022. Microsoft has also released new information on the minimum PC requirements to install Windows 11 and has made a few adjustments to the supported hardware and also support for Windows 11 TPM requirements.

If you are interested in learning more about the Windows 11 supported processors, Microsoft has created full lists of supported AMD Processors and Intel Processors.

Gigabyte explains a little more :

“11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft, and features dozens of exciting new functions and Android APP support to effectively improve productivity, system security, and gaming performance. However, most of the users might be confusing that Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0 support means they need a TPM module on board for Windows 11 upgrade.

In fact, TPM 2.0 hardware is not a must to pass TPM 2.0 verification. GIGABYTE Ultra Durable Motherboards are not only known for their world-renowned durability, but also play a leading role in product design, especially when it comes to the support in the BIOS. Lots of GIGABYTE Intel and AMD motherboards can pass the verification of the Windows 11 by simply enabling the TPM-related function in the BIOS, on which Intel X299, B250 chipset and above platform will be the Platform Trust Technology (PTT), and TPM function on the AMD AM4 and TRX40 motherboards. By this advanced BIOS setting, GIGABYTE motherboards can pass the TPM 2.0 verification of Windows 11 to prevent support becoming an issue to users during their system upgrade.”

Source : Gigabyte : TPU

