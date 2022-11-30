MSI IPC MS-98M3 Intel IOTG 11th Gen Tiger Lake-UP3 mini PC

MSI IPC have introduced a new single board computer this month in the form of the MS-98M3. Taking the form of an embedded 3.5 inch mini PC powered by 11th generation Intel IOTG Core processor codenamed Tiger Lake-UP3. The ultra low power CPU provides high performance with reliability and durability and is capable of functioning in harsh environments from -40 to +85°C if needed. Making it perfect for harsh industrial environments and applications that require stable computing performance. Equipped with a M.2 M-key the mini PC supports PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD storage and features a fanless design.

MS-98M3 mini PC

“MS-98M3 is equipped with MSI’s proprietary heat dissipation design solution, which uses pure copper combined with aluminium heat sink to conduct high heat of the processor and chipset in real time, and realizes rapid heat dissipation based on a fanless design.

The heatsink itself, combined with a proprietary screw set, automatically adjusts and eases the adhesion between the device and the processor and chipset to maintain close contact for more efficient heat transfer, so the MS-98M3 SBC is equipped with Core i7 processor of the highest level can also work stably and normally at a wide temperature of -40~+85°C and wide voltage, and ensure safety and reliability under long-term operation. Good vibration resistance also enables long-term reliable operation in industrial applications susceptible to shock and vibration.”

“In order to meet the demand trend of Industrial Internet of Things and edge computing, this single board computer series has been equipped with upgraded high-speed I/O interfaces and multiple The latest M.2 expansion interface, such as M.2 M-key supports PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD, the storage read and write speed is nearly 5 times faster than the traditional SATA-3.0 interface, the new M.2 B-key interface design It supports the latest 5G wireless modules to greatly improve the transmission capacity in the field of edge applications.

With the significant improvement in the computing performance of the processor and I/O interface, it will bring substantial benefits to the realization of industrial applications that optimize the integration of edge big data in the Industrial Internet of Things.”

Source : MSI IPC





