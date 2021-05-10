DFI mini PC features unique Auto Heat-Up for extreme weather applications

Developers and engineers creating applications for extreme weather environments may be interested in a new single board computer in the form of the DFI CS551 mini PC, featuring unique Auto Heat-Up technology. Enabling it to withstand extreme cold weather down to temperatures of -30°C. Created to provide users with a brand-new experience and offer smart edge computing at an affordable price the CS551 breaks through the limitation of operating temperature up to 60°C supported by the processors.

“The CS551 is the world’s first compact-sized AI motherboard with auto warm-up function for processor to withstand the extreme cold weather at -30°C. The 3.5″ SBC is powered by robust 8th Gen Intel Core i processors that support dynamic performance adjustment of CPU and GPU, high-speed image analysis and transmission, while obtaining all the expansion interfaces required for edge AI computing. The CS551 will bring a brand-new experience with smart edge computing and make your solution a pioneer as well!”

“The CS551 breaks through the limitation of operating temperature up to 60°C supported by the processors, and extends it up to 80°C based on the desktop platform. When the workload of the processors reach a critical point, the CPU and GPU dynamically and intelligently adjust the resources for smooth computing rather than crashing due to overheating. That stabilizes the overall processing speed and achieves the best balance of performance, endurance, and heat dissipation, ensuring stable operation in high temperature regions for oil exploration, AI vision analysis and high density computing in power plant automation.”

Specifications of the DFI CS551 single board computer include :

– 9th/8th Gen Intel Core with Intel C246

– 1 DDR4 SODIMM up to 32GB

– Three independent displays: LVDS + DP++ + DP++

– DP++ resolution up to 4096×2304 @ 60Hz

– Multiple expansion: 1 M.2 M Key, 1 Mini PCIe

– Rich I/O: 2 Intel GbE, 4 USB 3.1, 2 USB 2.0

– 15-Year CPU Life Cycle Support Until Q1′ 35 (Based on Intel IOTG Roadmap)

Source : DFI

