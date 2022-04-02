Windows 11 Insider Program for 2022 revealed by Microsoft

Microsoft has this week revealed more details about what you can expect as new Windows 11 operating system and the Windows Insider Program for 2022. More people are running preview builds of the latest Windows 11 OS than the previous generation, helping Microsoft squash all those annoying bugs before they are rolled out to the masses.

Difference between Windows Dev and beta channels

– The Dev Channel will be for long lead work from our engineers with features and experiences that may never get released as we try out different concepts and get feedback. It is important to remember that the builds we release to the Dev Channel should not be seen as matched to any specific release of Windows and the features included may change over time, be removed, or replaced in Insider builds or may never be released beyond Windows Insiders to general customers.

– The Beta Channel will be previewing experiences that are closer to what we will ship to our general customers. Because the Dev and Beta Channels represent parallel development paths from our engineers, there may be cases where features and experiences show up in the Beta Channel first.

– We will deliver updates to features and experiences in builds from the Dev and Beta Channels by releasing Feature, Web, and Online Service Experience Packs on top of these builds too.

– The Release Preview Channel remains the best spot for previewing what’s coming to general customers soon

Windows 11 Insider Program 2022

“As part of this ongoing evolution, Insiders will see us lean more heavily on the Dev Channel as a place to incubate new ideas, work on long lead items, and control the states of individual features. This allows us to experiment in a few ways by rolling features in stages to monitor quality and your feedback (which we’ve been doing a lot of already) and testing variations of features (often referred to as “A/B testing”). Features and experiences from these builds could show up in future Windows releases when they’re ready. In some cases, these concepts will never ship, but by experimenting more, we can better refine experiences, and deliver solutions in Windows that truly empower our customers to achieve more.”

“We will continue to document new features as they roll out in Insider builds through our flight blog posts but won’t document all the variations of features that we might be trying out in these builds. We also recognize that some of our more technical Insiders have discovered that some features are intentionally disabled in the builds we have flighted. This is by design, and in those cases, we will only communicate about features that we are purposefully enabling for Insiders to try out and give feedback on.”

Source : Microsoft

