Microsoft announces Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22610

Over the weekend Microsoft is announce the availability of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22610 two Windows Insiders via the companies Dev and Beta Channels. New features rolled out in the latest build include some new group policies for IT administrators and an update to the Family Safety Widget, together with a set of fixes that will improve your overall experience. As well as two new known issues that will impact Windows Insiders and a Family Safety Widget Update and more.

Windows 11 Build 22610

“To help you and your loved ones stay safe and protected, we are rolling out an update to the Family Safety widget with improvements for all family members with a new location sharing view that shows where your family members are using the Family Safety app. Windows 11 Home edition Dev and Beta Channel builds no longer enable the SMB1 client by default. If you have installed SMB1 manually or upgraded from a previous version of Windows where SMB1 was installed, upgrading to the latest Dev and Beta Channel build will not remove SMB1. “

“We’ve updated the Processes page in Task Manager so that the colors used in the heatmap are now based on your accent color. Please note in certain cases we will use the default blue accent color to ensure readability. As a result of feedback from Windows Insiders, we have disabled the tablet-optimized taskbar feature that first began rolling out to Windows Insiders in Build 22563 for now. We hope to bring this feature back in the future after further refinement of the experience. “

“Based on feedback from Windows Insiders, we are rolling back the change originally documented with Build 22557 where TKIP and WEP connections were no longer allowed. These connections are allowed again starting with this build as we go back to the previous behavior where a warning is given notifying you that these are not secured connections. As a reminder, TKIP and WEP are deprecated security standards and are planned for removal in a future release. We recommend updating your router or other devices to one that supports at least WPA2 (WPA3 is the current standard).”

For full details and all-new enhancements, tweaks and fixes being rolled out in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22610 jump over to the official Windows blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

