Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22489 released

Microsoft has now made available a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22489 via its Developer Channel rolling out new tweaks, enhancements and features to its latest Windows 11 operating system. After a few initial problems with AMD processors since the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft has been adding new features and this preview build brings with it enhancements to the Microsoft account settings page and more.

Other changes and improvements in the latest release of Windows 11 Preview Build include added support for Discovery of Designated Resolvers which allows Windows to discover encrypted DNS configuration from a DNS resolver known only by its IP address. Updating the name of the Connect app to now be “Wireless Display”. Splitting up “Apps & Features” in Settings into two pages under Apps, “Installed Apps”, and “Advanced app settings” and the Windows Sandbox now works on ARM64 PCs.

Windows 11 Microsoft Account enhancements

“We are beginning to roll out a new entry point for “Your Microsoft account” under Settings > Account. Clicking this new entry point brings you to a new settings page that displays information related to your Microsoft account, including your subscriptions for Microsoft 365, links to order history, payment details, and Microsoft Rewards. This allows you to access your Microsoft account directly within Settings in Windows 11. We are beginning this rollout to a very small set of Insiders at first and then will ramp it up over time.”

“Over time, we plan to improve the Your Microsoft account settings page based on your feedback from Feedback Hub via Online Service Experience Packs. These Online Service Experience Packs work in a similar way as the Windows Feature Experience Packs do, allowing us to make updates to Windows outside of major OS updates.

The difference between the two is that the Windows Feature Experience Packs can deliver broad improvements across multiple areas of Windows, whereas the Online Service Experience Packs are focused on delivering improvements for a specific experience such as the new Your Microsoft account settings page. For example, under Windows Update this would appear as “Online Service Experience Pack – Windows.Settings.Account” with a version number. Right now, we’re testing this mechanism out with the new Your Microsoft account settings page first.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals