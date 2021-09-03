Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 causes issues for users

With just over a month remaining before Microsoft rolls out its new Windows 11 operating system the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 made available this week has caused a few issues for users and has now been pulled by Microsoft. The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 was made available via the Beta Channel so you can expect issues to sometimes rear their ugly heads. Microsoft acted swiftly and has canceled that deployment and issued steps to correct the issue if your computer was impacted.

Earlier this week Microsoft announced the official Windows 11 release date is now set for October 5th 2021 and will be available for some Windows 10 computers to upgrade for free. Microsoft is still working on a final compatibility application enabling you to check whether your current Windows system will be eligible for a free upgrade, but as soon anything is released we will keep you up to speed as always.

“UPDATE 7:10PM PDT: Recently, Windows Insiders in both the Dev and Beta Channels began reporting that Start and Taskbar were unresponsive and Settings and other areas of the OS wouldn’t load. We quickly discovered an issue with a server-side deployment that went out to Insiders and canceled that deployment. If you were impacted by this issue, you can use the following steps to get back into a working state on your PC.”

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 issue recovery steps :

Step 1: Use CTRL-ALT-DEL and choose to open Task Manager.

Step 2: Choose “More details” at the bottom of Task Manager to expand Task Manager.

Step 3: Go to “File” and choose “Run new task”.

Step 4: Type “cmd” in the “Open” field.

Step 5: Paste the following (everything in bold):

reg delete HKCU\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\IrisService /f && shutdown -r -t 0

Step 6: Hit enter, and then your PC should reboot. After rebooting, everything should be back to normal.

Source : Microsoft

