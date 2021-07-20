Windows 11 context menu and sharing enhancements revealed

Microsoft has today released more insight into what you can expect from the Windows 11 context menu and tweaks and enhancements they have made to refine the contextual file operations in the right-click context menu and share dialog. Improving on the design from Windows 10, Microsoft has made Common commands available right next to where the menu is invoked, “Open” and “Open with” are grouped together, and applications can extend the functionality of the menu with IExplorerCommand + app identity. “Unpackaged Win32 apps can use Sparse Manifests. IExplorerCommand support extends back to Windows 7” and “Shift-F10 or the keyboard menu key will also load the Windows 10 context menu“, Microsoft writes.

“The context menu is one of the most popular and useful shell extensions. If you are already in File Explorer or on the Desktop, it significantly reduces the number of steps to complete a file operation compared to opening a separate app.”

As a new tweaks made to the contacts menu include grouping application extensions together below Shell verbs, Cloud Files provider apps are placed next to the Shell commands to hydrate or dehydrate the file, Apps with more than 1 verb are grouped into a flyout with app attribution and the “Show more options” loads the Windows 10 context menu as-is for access to low-use Shell verbs and apps still working on porting over, but no commands have been removed entirely Microsoft states.

For more details on all the new Windows 11 context menu and sharing options tweaked and added to the next generation operating system launching later this year, hopefully sometime around October 2021, jump over to the official Microsoft blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

