Microsoft Windows 10X emulator for dual screen app development

Rather than a folding screen similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, Microsoft has been showcasing a number of dual screen devices with hinged separate displays. To aid developers create applications for the new devices Microsoft has now made available its Windows 10X emulator for dual-screen development for the Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone. The The Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen device with two 5.6 inch displays that create an 8.3 inch surface when unfolded thanks to a 360-degree hinge.

“Today at Microsoft 365 Developer Day: Dual-screen experiences, we showed you our vision for dual screens. We shared how dual-screen devices are optimized for the way you naturally work and want to get things done. We created a device experience that gives you the option to benefit from a larger screen and have two defined screens so you can do more on a single device.

Starting today, you can download and install the Microsoft Emulator and tools to start developing apps and testing your apps for Windows 10X. We focused on creating an emulator experience that behaves naturally and adapts to the different device postures. This is an early preview of the experience and you will see updates regularly that follow the same standard Insider builds process.”

Source : Microsoft : Liliputing

