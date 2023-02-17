Wild West Dynasty enters Early Access on Steam

If you are a fan of the Dynasty range of games developed by Moon Punch Studios you might be interested to know that their latest creation taking you to the Wild West is now available via Early Access on Steam. If you have ever dreamt of building your very own ranch expanding it into a settlement and attracting settlers you should definitely contemplate trying out the new Wild West Dynasty game now available to purchase on Steam at a 20% discount for a limited time.

“Cowboys, Settlers & Gunslingers! Build your own ranch, grow it into a settlement and soon more settlers will join you in your quest for happiness and prosperity. Will you manage to build a ‘Wild West Dynasty’ or will you end up on the gallows? With Wild West Dynasty we take the Dynasty franchise’s successful formula of blending different genres like survival, sandbox, roleplaying, exploration, city-builder and story-driven action-adventure and give it a fresh spin.”

Wild West Dynasty

“Our plan for Wild West Dynasty is to evolve and grow the game in close contact with the community. For the full version we want to include not only quality improvements but also expanded gameplay elements and features. We are aiming to continue and enhance the story. We are striving to grow the map area that the player can freely roam and explore as well as adding more elements that whill entice the exploration. We want to give the players many more side quests. We are planning the optimization of existing elements, balancing our gameplay systems and making sure that everything runs smoothly on a variety of systems and is thoroughly fun to play – regardless of your preferences in the Dynasty franchise”

“The game is quite advanced in its development with most of the core gameplay elements available in this EA stage, including resource gathering, detailed house building and furnishing them with hundreds of items, setting up settlements, assigning tenants etc. The basic reputation and economic systems are implemented. The game has been tested for performance and runs smoothly – yet (depending on your system), problems might occur, which we will of course address.”

Source : Steam





