Wild One Max is a life-size version of an iconic toy

Back in the ’80s in the US, one of the toys lots of kids wanted was a remote-controlled dune buggy made by Tamiya called the Wild One. It was one of the most successful remote-controlled vehicles on the market in its day and is iconic for its design. A company out of the UK called The Little Car Company has announced a new version of that vehicle called the Wild One Max.

This isn’t a larger remote-controlled toy for kids to play with. Rather it’s an actual full-sized vehicle that you can drive. The vehicle is up for preorder now and will be released in 2022 under license from Tamiya. While the ’80s toy was 1/10th scale, the Wild One Max is 8/10th scale and has room for one driver.

The vehicle is an EV with at least 25 miles of driving range. It measures 3.5 meters long, 1.8 meters wide, and weighs about 250 kilograms. Buyers will pay £6000 and will assemble the vehicle at their home. The vehicle can be reserved now with a refundable deposit of £100.

