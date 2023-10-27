Linksys Velop Pro 7 WiFi 7 Mesh network takes just 10mins to setup

Linksys has this week announced the launch and availability of its new new WiFi 7 Mesh network bundle, the Linksys Velop Pro 7. This state-of-the-art home networking system has been specifically designed to provide users with the wireless performance of WiFi 7, the most efficient WiFi standard to date. With speeds up to 4.8x faster than WiFi 6 and very low latency, it offers users flawless streaming, gaming, and connectivity throughout their homes.

Be up and running in just 10 mins

One of the most notable features of the Linksys Velop Pro 7 is the ease of setup. The new system is designed to reduce the time required by 66%, taking less than 10 minutes to get up and running. This is achieved through the Linksys App, which provides a self-guided choice of home topology, allowing users to easily make adjustments and access all settings at their fingertips.

This app also enables users to manage their devices and network from anywhere, at any time, providing a level of convenience and control that is unparalleled in the home networking market.

Jeevan Patil, vice-president of experience at Linksys: “The average household today has at least 10 connected devices.i With AR and VR becoming the new normal in solutions across home security, work and entertainment, Linksys Velop Pro 7, our most advanced mesh system yet, opens the door to harness next generation technology without compromise.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Linksys to bring this game changing technology to consumers with the Velop Pro 7 powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 620 platform. Delivering next-gen WiFi 7 features today, it is an ideal solution for home mesh systems where the growing ecosystem of mobile, compute and XR devices built on the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 will benefit from elevated WiFi 7 wireless experiences,” said Ganesh Swaminathan, vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

WiFi 7

The Velop Pro 7 is not just about speed and convenience, though. It also introduces the concept of a Cognitive Mesh. This technology offers lightning-fast installation and automatically optimizes your WiFi, providing the best possible performance for all connected devices. Additionally, the system includes Cognitive Experience and Cognitive Security features, which provide immediate troubleshooting support and ensure safe browsing online, respectively.

Linksys Velop Pro 7 bundles

$399.99 (1-node pack) – recommended for up to 3 rooms / 1 floor (up to 3,000 sq ft)

$749.99 (2-node pack) – recommended for up to 6 rooms / 2 floors (up to 6,000 sq ft)

$999.99 (3-node pack) – recommended for up to 9 rooms / 3 floors (up to 9,000 sq ft)

The system is also designed to be flexible and adaptable. Users can choose a mesh configuration that suits their needs, whether that be daisy chain nodes, apply star topology, or let the App optimize the WiFi. Each node covers 3,000 square feet, and each Velop Pro WiFi 7 system can cater to 200 devices, ensuring reliable home WiFi coverage.

The Velop Pro 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 620 Platform, offering wire-like stability and performance. The system also supports Multi-Link Operation for services like link aggregation and link failover, enhancing its reliability and versatility.

Security features

Supports up to 4 simultaneous SSIDs to securely segment clients and traffic

Supports various wireless security/encryption types including WPA2/WPA3 Mixed Personal, WPA2 Personal, WPA3 Personal, Parental Controls featuring time-based, domain-based and MAC address-based (device-based) blocking of Internet access, Single-port and port-range forwarding, port triggering

Network Address Translation (NAT)

Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI) firewall

In addition to its technical features, the Velop Pro 7 also boasts a sleek “Droplet” design from the Linksys Designer Series, combining aesthetics with speed, stability, and reliability. This design ensures that the system will not only perform well, but also look great in any home.

Linksys has also shown a commitment to environmental responsibility with the packaging for the Velop Pro 7. The packaging is recyclable and made from 65% recycled material, reflecting Linksys’ dedication to minimizing its environmental impact.

The launch of the Linksys Velop Pro 7 represents a significant advancement in home networking technology. With its advanced WiFi 7 technology, easy setup, and innovative features, it offers users a level of performance and convenience that is unrivalled. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or simply browsing the internet, the Velop Pro 7 is designed to provide a seamless and enjoyable online experience.



