Millitronic WiFi 6 Media server for wireless docking station applications unveiled

Millitronic has this week introduced its new WiFi 6 Media Server module, created to provide wireless docking functionality to portable touchscreens and monitors. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 support module allows an external monitor to connect to a Windows computer wirelessly, offering “high-speed and low-latency two-way wireless multimedia transmission and overcoming the limitations posed by using a single computer screen” explains Millitronic in their press release.

“The WiFi 6 Media Server module solves the aforementioned problems by offering wireless docking functionality for external displays, allowing for wireless projection and two-way signal transmission and removing the need for a physical wire connection between the computer monitor and external display. In the extended desktop mode, portable screens and monitors integrated with the WiFi 6 Media Server module can be used as the second screens of computers, seamlessly extending laptop screens and enabling users to enjoy the convenience of multi-tasking. Moreover, users can select the synchronous display function to wirelessly project laptop screens onto larger displays, creating a more comfortable WFH environment.”



▪ Based on the newest wireless standard WiFi 6 (802.11ax)

▪ Supports 2.4/5 GHz dual band and 2T2R

▪ Dual-stream spatial multiplexing data rate up to 1.2 Gbps

▪ Exclusive network virtualization to accelerate edge computing for fast-speed, ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth data processing

▪ Reduces wireless display latency to < 50ms for time-critical and interactive multimedia applications

▪ Supports 3 USB data transfer modes: interrupt / bulk / isochronous

▪ 1 x USB 2.0 Host & 1 x HDMI 1.4 output

▪ Low power consumption: 5W

▪ Decoding resolution up to 1080p/[email protected]

▪ Supported operating system: Windows 10 (or later)

The WiFi 6 Media Server module employs the latest wireless network communication standard WiFi 6 802.11ax and provides high-speed, low-latency, two-way wireless image transmission with a delay of less than 50 ms. As well as providing an image computing and transmission capacity of up to 1080p @ 60Hz and a transmission distance of up to 20m.

